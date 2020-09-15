Family Healthcast: Flu vaccine cannot help prevent COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — As we wait for a coronavirus vaccine to be approved, we have a question about flu shots during the time of COVID-19.

“Our family will be getting flu shots earlier than usual this year. Is there any protection from COVID from a flu vaccine?”

The flu shot can only prepare your immune system for future encounters with influenza, not COVID-19.

But, a flu shot can have benefits when it comes to COVID-19. The two viruses cause a lot of the same symptoms.

Both attack airways and lungs and cause fevers, sore throats and even vomiting and diarrhea.

Dr. Robert Dracker, a pediatrician in Liverpool, sent a letter to parents saying, in part:

“Everyone needs to receive a flu vaccine. Influenza and COVID infections can present almost in identical fashion. It will not be easy for healthcare providers to tell the difference between the two, and so any measures to reduce the chances of getting the flu will help us determine the need for testing.”

So, because we’re just a few weeks away from the start of the flu season and you can get flu and COVID-19 at the same time, this year’s vaccine is more important than ever.