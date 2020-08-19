Family Healthcast: Fraternities and sororities largely contributing to COVID-19 numbers

(WSYR-TV) — As students at Syracuse University and other colleges across Central New York begin to return, all eyes are on fraternities and sororities at campuses where classes have already started. So far, it hasn’t been a reassuring picture.

More than 13,000 students, faculty and staff members at colleges have been infected with coronavirus, according to a New York Times database of cases confirmed by schools and government agencies.

Hundreds of those cases have been traced to tightly packed fraternity and sorority houses.

At the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, officials abruptly called off in-person classes for two weeks starting on Monday. This came after identifying four clusters in student housing facilities, including one at the Sigma Nu fraternity.

At the University of California, Berkeley, 47 cases were identified in a single week in early July, most of which were connected to the Greek system.

At the University of Washington’s Seattle campus, at least 165 of the 290 cases identified by the school have been associated with its Greek Life.

Even on campuses that are offering online instruction only, people are still living in some of the houses, which are often not owned or governed by universities. Those houses have frequently been the site of excessive drinking, sexual assault and hazing.

That same lack of oversight, some experts say, extends to controlling the virus.

And the fall rush hasn’t even begun. On Monday, the National Panhellenic Conference, an umbrella organization covering 26 sororities with 400,000 undergraduate members, recommended that all sororities move to a fully virtual rush.