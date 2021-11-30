Family Healthcast: Growing Up with ADHD

(WSYR-TV) — A new study on ADHD shows the disorder is much more prevalent than most of us think. Adults struggling with symptoms certainly aren’t alone.

When you hear about ADHD, attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder, you may think of a child struggling to sit still in class or drifting off in the middle of a lecture, but a new study shows that symptoms often come in waves, even when kids become adults.

Researchers at the University of Washington followed over 500 people with ADHD for 16 years and found about 90% of them had some symptoms of the disorder, usually off and on, up until age 25.

By the end of the study, only about 9 percent were steadily symptom-free. ADHD may look different depending on what stage of life you’re in.

Younger children may show more signs of hyperactivity — like trouble sitting still and interrupting others.

Older kids and young adults may have trouble paying attention or completing tasks they find boring.

Since signs may come and go, it’s important that people with ADHD and their loved ones are aware of times when they might need more support, especially when stressful situations arise.

If symptoms return and make life your more difficult, talk to your doctor.