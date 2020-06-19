Family Healthcast: How are African Americans being impacted by COVID-19?

(WSYR-TV) — As the nation observes Juneteenth, we are learning more about how African Americans are being impacted by the coronavirus.

New numbers from the CDC show that, in every age category, African Americans are dying from COVID-19 at roughly the same rate as Caucasians who are more than a decade older.

Death rates among African Americans between the ages of 55 and 64 are higher than for Caucasians between the ages of 65 and 74.

These disparities can be observed at all ages, but are especially marked in somewhat younger aged groups.

African Americans may also be more vulnerable to COVID-19 if they become infected because of pre-existing conditions such as hypertension, obesity, diabetes and lung disease.

The issue of racial injustice has joined the pandemic at the top of the national agenda. The coronavirus county is further evidence of the inequities facing African Americans in jobs, housing, education, criminal justice and health.