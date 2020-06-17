Family Healthcast: How can COVID-19 affect your pets?

(WSYR-TV) — Protecting your family from coronavirus remains at the top of everyone’s to do list, but what about pets?

The risk of your animals spreading the virus is considered low.

But it does appear people can give the virus to their pets. The FDA is out with a new video to spread the message.

In the video, the FDA states:

“Don’t let pets interact with people outside your home. Don’t let cats outside, avoid dog parks and crowded public places. Though it doesn’t seem like your animals can give you the virus, you can give it to them.”

The FDA said cats are at a higher risk than dogs. If you’re sick, avoid direct contact with your pets and, if possible, have someone else care for them until you are well.

Make sure to wear a face covering and wash your hands before and after contact.