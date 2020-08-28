Family Healthcast: How can I safely go to the gym?

(WSYR-TV) — We’ve always known that exercise is important to our physical health. During the pandemic, we’ve learned just how important it is to mental health.

Now that gyms are reopening in Central New York, we have a question about going back inside to work out.

“I’ve been walking every day but am feeling like I should go back to the gym for weight training and different cardio options but am concerned about being socially distanced. Advice?”

That is a legitimate concern and any conversation about social distancing has to start with wearing the right masks.

The one-time disposable surgical masks and cotton, cloth masks are good choices.

As for the distance between you and other exercises, here’s some advice.

We’ve been told to stay six feet apart for months, but there is growing evidence that it may not be enough especially when you’re indoors.

The coronavirus can travel farther than six feet under certain conditions including when people are breathing heavily, singing, loudly talking and exercising.

A number of researchers are now saying six feet is only a start, warning that more space is almost always better, especially in poorly ventilated areas indoors.

You can also limit your exposure by shortening your stay. We talked with a couple of gym owners who are telling members to queue up their playlist before entering the building, stretching outside or substituting their indoor warm-up or cool-down with an outdoor job or walk.

Changing clothes and showering at home will help as well.