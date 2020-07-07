Family Healthcast: How COVID-19 is affecting different races

(WSYR-TV) — We have known for months now that African American and Latino individuals have been harmed by coronavirus at higher rates than whites.

Now, we know it is not just happening in the big cities.

The New York Times had to sue the CDC to get racial information on coronavirus cases in nearly 1,000 United States counties.

The latest numbers show that African Americans and Latinos have been three times as likely to become infected as whites and nearly twice as likely to die from the virus.

The trend also applies here in Central New York. The New York Times found that, in Onondaga County, for every 10,000 people, whites account for 20 coronavirus cases, African Americans make up 61 and Asians make up 24.

In Oneida County, for every 10,000 people, whites account for 14 cases, African Americans for 43, Hispanics for 4 and Asians for 5.

In Cayuga County, for every 10,000 people, whites make up three cases while Hispanics make up 26.

These numbers show the racial disparities, but they are an incomplete picture as the New York Times found the majority of cases reported in Central New York do not include the race of the patient.

Some of the risks to African Americans and Latinos have to do with underlying health conditions. But, a big determinant of who dies from the virus has to do with who gets sick in the first place and infections have become a lot more common in people who don’t have the option of working from home.