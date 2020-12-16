Family Healthcast: How does the 1st instant home test for COVID-19 work?

(WSYR-TV) — While most of the focus on the fight against COVID-19 is on vaccines, until the majority of Americans can get the shots, we still need to improve testing.

We have a question about the first instant home test for COVID-19 that was just approved by the FDA.

“How does the new test work, and if there’s no lab involved, how will we keep track of cases and help identify people who’ve been exposed?”

The test is like an at-home pregnancy test, where you get the results in minutes.

The test comes with a nasal swab, a chemical solution and a testing strip. The test looks for viral proteins shed by COVID-19. To get the results, you need to download an app on your smartphone.

This is where the tracking comes in. The app automatically sends your results by zip code to the cloud, ensuring that regional health officials can learn about the positive results while keeping data confidential.

FDA officials noted that the test can deliver a small percentage of false positives and false negatives. People who get a negative result will be able to connect with a health professional through the app.

Unlike previous home tests, you will be able to just go to the drug store when it becomes available and buy one without a prescription for around $30.

Right now, the United States is testing nearly two million people daily. Most health experts agree the country needs to be testing more and more people need to test at home.

One researcher at Harvard is concerned the price of the home test could further increase the divide between the haves and have nots when it comes to COVID-19.