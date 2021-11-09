Family Healthcast: How getting everyone 18-and-over booster eligible will benefit the fight against COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — If approval of everyone 18-and-older to become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine is authorized, the move could bolster protection for Americans at a crucial time in the pandemic.

While the surge caused by the Delta Variant appears to be subsiding, cases still exceed 70,000 a day, and deaths from COVID-19 total more than 1,000 a day.

In addition, cases are rising in Vermont, Minnesota, Colorado, and Arizona. Health officials Are also worried about increased viral spread during a busy holiday season.

Right now, only certain groups can get booster shots. You are eligible for a Pfizer or Moderna shot booster if you are:

65 years or older

Or an adult with an underlying medical condition or who works or lives in a high-risk setting

Or if you got the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

Authorizing boosters for all adults would be an explicit recognition of what is already happening. People are walking into pharmacies getting boosters saying they are immune compromised. It is an honor system.

More than 24 million fully vaccinated people, about 12.4% of the total population, have already received a booster dose of vaccine.