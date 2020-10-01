Family Healthcast: How is Cornell University keeping COVID-19 cases low?

(WSYR-TV) — We’ve been hearing about the spread of COVID-19 on college campuses across the country. Others never opened campuses at all.

And college towns and cities have been bracing for a second wave of infections. But, the people who run Cornell University said that they are getting it right.

Cornell has had just 10 cases over the past two weeks, a shockingly low number when you consider there are 28,000 students, faculty and staff.

How exactly are they doing it?

It all starts with testing. All undergrads are tested twice a week and everyone else is tested based on the nature of their on-campus interactions.

The school works with the Tompkins County Health Department to trace the contacts of those who test positive and isolate infected students in a hotel room that the university pays for.

Everyone is required to wear a mask on campus. Classrooms, dining halls and study areas have been modified to ensure proper social distancing. And ventilation systems were upgraded across campus.

With flu season coming, the Cornell administration acknowledges the challenge of keeping COVID-19 in check will only grow. But, they will continue to rely on science and their students.

Contrary to the assumptions of many, college students can follow the rules and take enormous pride in doing so. And that’s how to keep their campus and their community safe.