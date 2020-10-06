Family Healthcast: How long are you contagious when you have COVID-19?

(WSYR-TV) — With President Donald Trump back at the White House, we have a question about how long he will be contagious for.

“We’ve been told the president first showed symptoms on Thursday of last week. When will staff at the White House be safe from catching it?”

This is a good question, considering there are at least 400 people who work at the White House, including 100 in the residence, we know that several have already tested positive.

It has been described as a ghost town as many have stayed home to wait out the infectious period.

Here is what one of the nation’s leading experts, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said about the spreading of the virus.

He said that it varies from person to person, but what usually happens is when you get exposed to the virus it replicates in your upper airways and you can be contagious for a couple days before the symptoms show.

This means that the president was likely able to spread the disease a week ago, the day of the debate.

Fauci said that generally 10 days from the onset of symptoms is when you are no longer contagious to others. In the president’s case, that would take us to this upcoming weekend.

Doctors said that behavior is also part of the equation.

It is critical for people with COVID-19 to quarantine while they are contagious and to wear masks and have anyone who they must come in contact with wear masks, keep their distance and be vigilant about hand washing.