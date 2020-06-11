Family Healthcast: How to balance your social life during COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — With many people back to work, shopping, getting their hair cut and going to other people’s houses, we have a question about how to make decisions in this time of coroanvirus.

“How do I balance the need to be social and feel normal again without putting myself or others at risk? I am not in a high-risk group for coronavirus.”

NewsChannel 9 checked with several local doctors and they agree that we should continue to keep track of the virus and where we go. In Onondaga County, for example, the virus is still spreading, but slowly.

That puts us at a lower risk than say New York City and you should consider not just your personal risk but the people you want to see.

The risks you take can add up. So, choose activities that are most important to you, like seeing an aging parent, and skipping things that might matter less, like an office going-away party.

Think about managing virus risk just as you might manage a diet. If you want dessert, eat a little less for dinner.

You can also approach it like Weight Watchers. You spend very few budget points for low-risk choices like a once-a-week grocery trip or a socially distanced walk with friends.

You spend more budget points when you attend an indoor dinner party, get a haircut or go to the office.

You blow your budget completely if you spend time in a large crowd. Keep higher risk activities as short as possible.

It is best to keep indoor activities, like shopping or haircuts, to less than an hour.

When health officials perform contact tracing, they typically look for people with whom you’ve spent at least 15 minutes in close contact with.

Social events are safest outdoors. Taking precautions is even more important now that we are getting out more. So always keep a mask handy, stay six feet apart, be mindful about touching public surfaces and keep up the hand washing.