Family Healthcast: How to keep safe during the Fourth of July weekend

(WSYR-TV) — As we head into the holiday weekend, millions of Americans are being warned to stay home.

The United States just set a single-day record for coronavirus cases for the fifth day in a row.

We are all watching this from what feels like a much safer place to be right now and we have questions about celebrating the Fourth of July.

“We are thinking about going to a restaurant for the first time since the outbreak started. What precautions should we take?”

Local doctors all agree that, while the option is there, it’s important to recognize that eating out can increase your risk of exposure.

That being said, outdoor dining is safer than indoor dining. Tables are required to be six feet apart, but the further the better.

While this won’t entirely eliminate the risk of infection, fans and air conditioning can allow respiratory particles from someone’s sneeze or cough to travel faster.

Make sure that employees are wearing masks. Another tip is visiting restaurants that offer contactless menus that you can access on your phone so you don’t have to touch menus that have been handled by others.

It is also important to remember that the longer time someone is exposed to a person who is infectious, the greater the risk. So, it’s also a good idea to spend as little time in the restaurant as possible.