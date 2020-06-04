Family Healthcast: How to prevent skin irritation while wearing a mask

(WSYR-TV) — We know that wearing a mask helps keep you and others healthy when it comes to the virus, but what is the mask doing to your skin?

Many people who are now wearing them all day at work are complaining of skin irritations or acne. In fact, breakouts caused by masks have become so common that there is now a word for it: “maskne.”

Here are the reasons why masks cause skin problems:

Traps sweat, moisture, oil and dirt

Creates inflamed hair follicles

Creates broken blood vessels, irritation

Bacteria caught from breathing and talking

Here’s what you can do to help with those skin problems:

Use moisturizer

Avoid wearing makeup

Apply ointment along the edges where the mask lays

Try to wear a silk mask with a filter

Try to wear a cotton layered mask

Machine or hand wash the mask often

You can put the mask in the washing machine and dryer of wash it by hand with a small amount of bleach and, if possible, dry it in direct sunlight.