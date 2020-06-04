Family Healthcast: How to prevent skin irritation while wearing a mask

Interactive Maps

(WSYR-TV) — We know that wearing a mask helps keep you and others healthy when it comes to the virus, but what is the mask doing to your skin?

Many people who are now wearing them all day at work are complaining of skin irritations or acne. In fact, breakouts caused by masks have become so common that there is now a word for it: “maskne.”

Here are the reasons why masks cause skin problems:

  • Traps sweat, moisture, oil and dirt
  • Creates inflamed hair follicles
  • Creates broken blood vessels, irritation
  • Bacteria caught from breathing and talking

Here’s what you can do to help with those skin problems:

  • Use moisturizer
  • Avoid wearing makeup
  • Apply ointment along the edges where the mask lays
  • Try to wear a silk mask with a filter
  • Try to wear a cotton layered mask
  • Machine or hand wash the mask often

You can put the mask in the washing machine and dryer of wash it by hand with a small amount of bleach and, if possible, dry it in direct sunlight.

