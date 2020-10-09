Family Healthcast: How to safely clean the air

(WSYR-TV) — From ultraviolet light to expensive air filters, we have a question about a safe and inexpensive way to keep indoor air safe from COVID-19.

“Now that we know air droplets can linger inside and may spread the virus I’ve heard that opening windows is really effective for cleaning the air. Is this true?”

That is absolutely right. Opening windows even just a little can have a big impact.

Researchers tested this out at a number of schools. The goal for safe schools during COVID-19 is to have the ventilation system change out the air five times an hour. That means the air in classrooms should be changed or cleaned every 12 minutes. Most schools are not meeting that recommendation.

But when the researchers opened windows, even just six inches, they found the air exchange rate was even better than five changes per hour.

Schools can learn from this and so can the rest of us. Opening windows and doors is the simplest and quickest way to increase the amount of fresh air that comes into a room. Whether you’re in a classroom, at home or in an office.

Of course, that will become more challenging with the changing weather.

Here is something else you can bring: a humidifier. The virus thrives in a dry environment. So, if you bring a humidifier, you can put it on your desk in the office and it may keep your nasal passages moist enough to lessen your risk.