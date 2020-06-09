Family Healthcast: How to safely socialize with extended family, friends

(WSYR-TV) — As the reopening continues here in Central New York many people are socializing more or at least thinking about it.

If you want to widen your circle to extended family or friends, the safest approach is to keep the number of contacts low and consistent.

One way to do this it to form a “corona bubble.” This is where two households form an exclusive social circle, agreeing on safety guidelines and to see only each other.

The arrangement allows people to visit each other’s homes and lead a somewhat normal, if limited, social life.

It may be particularly helpful for families with young children longing for playmates or teenagers seeking in-person contact.

A “corona bubble” requires a high level of trust. How does each family define reasonable precautions?

Count the number of potential “leaks” for each member of the bubble, such as trips to the store or office, children and teens who see friends, or babysitters and housekeepers who may visit multiple homes.

Keep communication open and without judgment, so people feel comfortable disclosing new exposure risks and potential “leaks” in the bubble.

And remember, this is not just a one-time agreement. People’s activities are going to change every day; schools may reopen or someone may decide to go to a protest.

The communication about risk needs to be ongoing and open.