Family Healthcast: How to safely stay in a hotel this holiday season

(WSYR-TV) — If you’re getting ready to travel for Christmas, we have a question about staying safe in a hotel.

“Instead of staying with our family downstate, we’re going to take a hotel room this year. What precautions do your experts advise to keep us safe from COVID?”

Public health experts say that even though your room may look clean, you don’t know who was in there just before you checked in, so imagine someone was coughing in the space and act accordingly.

First, that means open the windows. We know that COVID is most transmissible through the air. One of the doctors said he would call the front desk and ask that the windows be opened before you even get there.

If that’s not possible, open them yourself, drop your bags off and take a walk to let the room air out.

When you get back to the room, think about everything you’re going to touch and wipe it down with 70% alcohol wipes. This can include the following things:

Remote controls

Alarm clocks

Landline phone

Bathroom faucets

Handles that are easily overlooked

Doorknobs

Door locks

Light switches

Desk surfaces

Brochures

Experts also recommend traveling with a personal water bottle and mug to avoid the drinking glasses in the room. And keep toiletries in their bag instead of unpacking them on the counter.

Two more things experts are recommending: If your hotel offers maid service, opt out. It’s safer to clean up the room yourself. And as often as you wash your hands now, do it more when you’re away from home.