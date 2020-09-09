Family Healthcast: How to stay safer in hotel rooms, Airbnbs

(WSYR-TV) — Many people are afraid to fly right now and are taking road trips instead. But, the trut is, if you’re going to travel outside your home, you’re never going to get the risk of coronavirus to zero.

What we have a question about is hotel rooms and Airbnb’s: “I am concerned about staying in a room right after other people have stayed there. What do experts say about the best way to be safe?”

A lot of hotels brag about their robot cleaners and UV lights. They are snazzy talking points, but there’s a better question to ask: How long as the room been occupied?

We are still trying to understand how much of the virus lingers in the air, but three days is now generally accepted as a good buffer.

Even if you don’t clean every nook and cranny of a particular hotel room, that’s a good amount of time to reasonably assume that the virus has died off.

The doctors who run Dear Pandemic, a social media site, said if a hotel agent or vacation-rental owner can’t or won’t tell you how many days it’s been since someone else stayed in your room that should raise a red flag.

To further minimize interaction with strangers, the doctors suggest checking in and out at off-hours — an industry trend that had already been on the rise pre-pandemic.