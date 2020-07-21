(WSYR-TV) — There is encouraging news this week about a couple of coronavirus vaccines that are showing promise.
But, what about people who have had COVID-19? There are 14-and-a-half million of them around the world. Are they already protected?
We’ve heard about people diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time. Earlier this month, a New Jersey doctor claimed that two of his patients contracted the virus again, just two months after recovering from their initial infection.
And two recent studies — one from China and one from the United Kingdom — found that the antibodies that fight against future infection faded within a few months.
Experts say that antibodies are not the whole story and it’s possible that other parts of the immune system might still offer some level of protection.
But, it is certainly possible to be infected with coroanvirus.
People who have recovered should still exercise caution, practice social distancing, wear masks and wash their hands.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 15 superintendents use video conferencing to discuss burdensome reopening plans
- Pedestrian bridge over 481 should be finished by the end of July
- Central Square’s reopening plan keeps middle and high schoolers home
- Lafayette CSD Class of 2020 donates senior class funds to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital
- Family Healthcast: Is it possible to be infected with COVID-19 more than once?
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App