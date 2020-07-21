Family Healthcast: Is it possible to be infected with COVID-19 more than once?

(WSYR-TV) — There is encouraging news this week about a couple of coronavirus vaccines that are showing promise.

But, what about people who have had COVID-19? There are 14-and-a-half million of them around the world. Are they already protected?

We’ve heard about people diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time. Earlier this month, a New Jersey doctor claimed that two of his patients contracted the virus again, just two months after recovering from their initial infection.

And two recent studies — one from China and one from the United Kingdom — found that the antibodies that fight against future infection faded within a few months.

Experts say that antibodies are not the whole story and it’s possible that other parts of the immune system might still offer some level of protection.

But, it is certainly possible to be infected with coroanvirus.

People who have recovered should still exercise caution, practice social distancing, wear masks and wash their hands.