Family Healthcast: Is it safe to go to your doctor’s office?

(WSYR-TV) — Now that doctor’s and dentist offices are open for routine visits, many people are asking if it is safe to go.

Some people ask the following:

“I’ve had an issue with one of my eyes for a couple of days but am worried about going to the doctor because of coronavirus. What should I do?”

We checked with local doctors and they have been getting similar questions from family members, friends and patients.

They all said that the first thing you should do is call the doctor’s office. If they say you need to come in for an exam, ask questions about the precautions they are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here are some of the questions you can ask your doctor’s office:

Do the staff and patients wear masks at all times?

Do the staff have enough masks and protective equipment?

Are the staff being tested for COVID-19?

Are they screening patients for the virus?

How often are waiting and exam rooms being cleaned?

Make sure to see your doctor for health problems and regular physical exams like colonoscopies, mammograms and checkups.