Family Healthcast: June 22, 2020

(WSYR-TV) — After weeks of seeing mostly summertime complaints, some local doctors are starting to see other illnesses going around.

In Camillus, Pediatric Associates is seeing lots of sore throats and some are testing positive for strep throat.

They are also seeing a stomach bug and Coxsackie virus, which creates blisters in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet.

With all the hot weather, plenty of kids are getting swimmer’s ear. To prevent this, doctors are recommending ear drops to dry out the ears when you come out of the water.

At the Urgent Care in Fulton, people who haven’t been feeling well are coming in to rule out the coronavirus. They also want doctors to check out tick bites and get relief for allergy symptoms.

In Liverpool, Dr. Dracker is seeing tick bites with some positive Lyme disease cases. He is also seeing rashes, including poison ivy, bug bites with some cellulitis and allergies.

In Syracuse, Brighton Hills Pediatrics said strep throat is slowing down, but colds are going around. They are also checking out tick bites and children with bad allergies.

In Pulaski, Dr. Carguello said coronavirus continues to be limited in Oswego County. He is also seeing poison ivy and people complaining of allergy symptoms.

If you are feeling sick, contact your doctor for the best treatment plan.