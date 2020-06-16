Family Healthcast: Learning more about coronavirus in children

(WSYR-TV) — With tough decision about when and how to reopen schools, we’re learning more about coronavirus in children.

A new study finds children and teenagers are only half as likely to get infected with the coronavirus as adults and they usually don’t develop symptoms.

The study estimates that in children between the ages of 10 and 19, only 21 percent show symptoms compared to the 69 percent among people older than 70.

The researchers said they don’t know why this is, but they suspect it is because children may develop some immunity to coronavirus from being exposed to other respiratory viruses.

The authors said their “results have implications for the likely effectiveness of school closures” and “interventions aimed at children might have a relatively small impact on reducing transmission.”

The findings could influence policy makers under pressure to restart in-person schooling to free up parents who have been juggling work and childcare.

We do know that children can still get sick and even those who never feel sick can spread the virus to older family members who are more likely to have a severe illness.