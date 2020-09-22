Family Healthcast: Mixed messages about COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — We knew the number was coming, and we just hit 200,000 deaths from coronavirus in the United States. And as we reached that grim milestone, we’re getting mixed messages about how COVID-19 spreads.

Just last week, the CDC updated its website to acknowledge growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and breathed in by others traveling beyond six feet. They cited examples in restaurants, fitness classes, and choir practice. The risk was greatest indoors with poor ventilation.

But this week, the agency took down that language, saying it was posted in “error.”

Despite the CDC reversal, experts say it’s time to recognize that airborne transmission beyond six feet is possible while continuing to emphasize that close contact within six feet is still the main way the virus is transmitted.

Scientists maintain that close, person-to-person contact is the main driver of the virus’ spread. This transmission is primarily via respiratory droplets or small particles produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes in close proximity.

It’s important to remember that despite these new developments, nothing has changed about the virus itself and the precautions each individual needs to take to minimize the spread.

Masks are still our number one line of defense, especially indoors.