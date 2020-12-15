Family Healthcast: More about the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

(WSYR-TV) — By the end of this week, the United States could have two COVID-19 vaccines.

A vaccine candidate developed by Moderna appears to be poised for FDA approval after scientists confirmed the two-shot regimen is safe and effective. It is especially safe and effective against severe cases of COVID-19.

The review by the FDA confirms Moderna’s report that its vaccine had an efficacy rate of 94%. Side effects include fever, headache and fatigue and are unpleasant, but not dangerous, the agency found.

The two-shot regimen was particularly effective against severe disease. Of the 30,000 people in the trial, 30 became seriously ill and all of them had gotten the placebo shots.

The regulators confirmed that the Moderna vaccine worked well in people of all ages, races and genders.

The FDA meets on Thursday and is expected to approve the vaccine on Friday.

Getting people to take the vaccine is another challenge. A new survey reveals that more than one-quarter of Americans say they probably or definitely would not take a COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation finds that the most hesitant to be vaccinated are Republican, rural and Black Americans.