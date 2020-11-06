Family Healthcast: More information on COVID-19 in children

(WSYR-TV) — We are ending this very interesting week with some interesting news about COVID-19 in children. A new study provides evidence for why kids generally don’t get as sick as adults and why they’re less likely to spread the virus.

Researchers from Columbia University compared two groups of adults with COVID-19 with two groups of children with COVID-19. The patients ranged from those who needed to be hospitalized with those who had no symptoms at all.

Individuals in each group had antibodies, consistent with other studies showing that the vast majority of people infected with the virus mount a robust immune response.

But the range of antibodies differed between children and adults. The children made primarily one type of antibody and adults, by contract, made several types.

Researchers concluded that this is why children clear the infection much faster than adults and may be infectious for a shorter period of time.

They can’t fully explain their finding, but at least one other study has suggested that children have a powerful inborn immune system, intended to combat new pathogens they encounter.

This first line of defense may clear the infection early.