Family Healthcast: More information on who has a higher risk of dying from COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — Another day and more records set for coronavirus in the United States.

In addition to a national record for cases, at least five states set single-day records for infections.

As cases go up, the death rate has come down and we have more information about who is at a higher risk of dying from the virus.

The largest study to date of more than 17 million people in England found that these factors raise the death rate:

Patients older than 80 were at least 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those in their 50s and hundreds of times more likely to die than those below the age of 40.

Men had a higher likelihood of dying from coronavirus than women of the same age

Medical conditions such as obesity, diabetes, severe asthma and compromised immunity were also linked to poor outcomes.

The researchers noted that a person’s chances of dying also tended to track with socioeconomic factors like poverty and being in a racial or ethnic minority.

Africans and Asians had a significantly higher risk of death.

This study echoes much of what we’ve already learned about coronavirus. But most of the research to date focused on people who end up at the hospital.

The scientists in England wanted to get a clear sense of the risks for everyday people.