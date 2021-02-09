Family Healthcast: More New Yorkers will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

(WSYR-TV) — In less than a week, New Yorkers with underlying health conditions will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that will mean an additional four million people with conditions ranging from cancer to diabetes to obesity will will be able to sign up starting on Sunday. The first available appointments will be on Monday.

Now, we have a question from one of those people who will now qualify.

“I was recently diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, so I now qualify. I like the sound of the one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. Should I wait for it to become available?”

NewsChannel 9 checked with local doctors and they said, while it’s tempting to wait for the more convenient sounding one-dose shot, you should get whatever vaccine you can as quickly as you can.

We are in a race against time with coronavirus right now. With the variants from South Africa and Britain now spreading quickly throughout the US, we need to get shots into people’s arms as soon as possible.

You’re not just getting vaccinated to protect yourself. In order to return to some sense of a normal life, we need 70% to 85% of Americans to be vaccinated.

Every person who gets the shots makes it less likely for the virus to mutate and those more contagious variants to spread.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is still at least two weeks away from possible FDA approval and we don’t know how long it will take to distribute it.

So, local doctors say not to wait. Get online starting on Sunday for available vaccines.