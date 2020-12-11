Family Healthcast: More on the COVID-19 vaccine

(WSYR-TV) — The first COVID-19 vaccine is just days away from being given to the first Americans.

Health care workers and nursing home residents should start getting their shots next week. A committee that advises the FDA voting for emergency approval, saying the vaccine benefits outweigh the risks for those 16 years and older.

The vote wasn’t close, but it wasn’t unanimous either.

Including 16 and 17-year-olds was a source of controversy for a few of the experts on the committee. Since the younger teens were added to the study this fall, one of the doctors who voted no said there was less long-term safety data available for minors.

Another doctor who abstained from voting said although he fully supports the vaccine for adults, he just wasn’t convinced that the benefits outweighed the risks for minors.

One of the doctors who voted yes argued that it was important to include children, whose vaccination rates are much higher than adults.

To reach the levels needed to stop transmission, minors will need to be vaccinated. The doctor said that he doesn’t see any reason why a 17-year-old would be any different than an 18-year-old, and was comfortable giving the vaccine to the younger teens.

One of the nation’s top infectious disease specialists who is not on the committee said we shouldn’t be worried that the vote wasn’t unanimous. A mixed vote is good and shows the panel’s independence.