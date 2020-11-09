Family Healthcast: More on the front-runner COVID-19 vaccine

(WSYR-TV) — We begin this week with what Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling extraordinary news about a front-runner COVID-19 vaccine. It appears to be 90% effective.

The vaccine developed by Pfizer is being tested in a trial of 44,000 people. So far, just 94 of them have gotten COVID-19.

This is the strongest signal yet that the quest to develop a vaccine that could bring the pandemic to an end might succeed, breaking every scientific speed record.