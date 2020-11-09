(WSYR-TV) — We begin this week with what Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling extraordinary news about a front-runner COVID-19 vaccine. It appears to be 90% effective.
The vaccine developed by Pfizer is being tested in a trial of 44,000 people. So far, just 94 of them have gotten COVID-19.
This is the strongest signal yet that the quest to develop a vaccine that could bring the pandemic to an end might succeed, breaking every scientific speed record.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Trump faces long odds in challenging state vote counts
- Forced to wait in Mexico, asylum seekers hopeful Biden will help them
- South Texas city donates septic truck, expands bridge lanes for Mexican ‘sister city’
- Plants that will show their true colors for November Masters
- Family Healthcast: More on the front-runner COVID-19 vaccine
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App