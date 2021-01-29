Family Healthcast: More on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

(WSYR-TV) — We’ve been telling you about a third coronavirus vaccine that may soon be available. And there’s new information about just how effective the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is.

The company says thee vaccine was 72% effective at protecting against moderate to severe illness in the United States. It didn’t work as well in Latin America at 66% and in South Africa where a worrisome coronavirus variant now dominates, it was 57% effective.

When it came to preventing severe disease, the shot was 85% effective overall.

Johnson & Johnson says the shot had tolerable side effects, including fever. And in the 44,000 people it was tested on, there was no serious allergic reactions and the only people in the study who got seriously ill or died from COVID-19 were in the group that got a placebo.

Public health experts saying the one-shot vaccine could be a game changer because it can be stored for months at refrigerator temperature instead of the ultra cold or frozen temperatures that have complicated the rollout of other vaccines.

The single-shot could streamline the vaccination effort, freeing clinics from the need to recall people for boosters.

If the FDA approves the vaccine, it could be available by early March. Speed is of the essence as we need to vaccinate as many people as possible to reduce the chance that new variants can emerge.

Now an effectiveness of 72% doesn’t sound that impressive when you compare it with the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which are more than 90% effective. But, consider the flu vaccine, which saves thousands of lives every year, which averages around 50% effective.