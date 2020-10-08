Family Healthcast: More on the Regeneron antibody therapy

(WSYR-TV) — Of the three COVID-19 therapies we know have been given to the president, one is making headlines. We have a question about the therapy that President Donald Trump has called a cure.

“How does this therapy help people with COVID-19 and when could it be available for us mere mortals?”

The antibody therapy is made by a company called Regeneron. It’s a combination of antibodies designed specifically to block infectivity of the virus that causes COVID-19.

A cocktail therapy uses two or more lab-engineered antibodies. With two, the hope is to trap and shutdown viral replication.

There is no definitive evidence to prove that it works, let alone is a cure for COVID-19. But, the company has applied to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency-use authorization so more people can get it.

If an emergency-use authorization is granted, the government has committed to making these doses available to the American people at no cost.

At this time, there are doses for approximately 50,000 patients, and we expect to have doses available for 300,000 patients in total within the next few months.

Regeneron’s experimental antibody treatment is still in large-scale clinical trials, but has been available for compassionate use, something the FDA has to approve on an individual basis, like it did for the president.

Early data from the company’s antibody trials released recently showed it worked fairly safely with few side effects.

Regeneron isn’t the only company working on antibody therapies for the coronavirus. There are at least 70 different antibody treatments for COVID-19 under investigation.