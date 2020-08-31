Family Healthcast: Most children have no COVID-19 symptoms, can still spread it to others

(WSYR-TV) — It is hard to believe that we are just a week from Labor Day and many children and teachers in CNY are getting ready to go back to school.

We have some new information about children who get coronavirus. It turns out that many have no symptoms and can still spread it to others.

And as many schools begin in-person classes, the American Academy of Pediatrics said cases, hospitalizations and deaths from coronavirus have increased at a faster rate in children and teenagers than among the general public.

From mid-May through mid-August, there was a 270% increase among all Americans. In children, the cases rose 720%.

Hospitalizations were up 122% overall and in children, it was three times the increase.

And the total number of deaths was up 115% and in children it was double tht.

Some of the increase is due to more testing, but that doesn’t account for the rise in hospitalizations and deaths among children.