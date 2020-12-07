Family Healthcast: Most children in CNY who test positive haven’t had symptoms

(WSYR-TV) — We have some good news on the health front, courtesy of the pediatricians we check in with for What’s Going Around.
By and large, they say that most of the children who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Central New York have no symptoms.
When it comes to to other illnesses, like the flu and strep throat, there are very few that are sick most likely due to the mask wearing.
