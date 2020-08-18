Family Healthcast: NBA studies, funds new COVID-19 testing method

(WSYR-TV) — We have the NBA to thank for the newest coronavirus test. The Food and Drug Administration authorized a saliva-based COVID-19 test that the NBA helped study and pay for.

The testing method, called SalivaDirect, has been tested by the basketball players as they finish out the 2020 season inside a bubble at Walt Disney World.

The players are tested everyday using the typical method, having a swab shoved deep inside their nose.

But, many of the players have also been spitting into a cup and giving samples of their saliva along with the swab test.

Researchers at Yale University have been comparing the two types of tests to make sure the saliva test is just as accurate.

The SalivaDirect research was funded in part by the NBA. Labs could charge as little as $10 per sample to run the test.

There are many benefits to the saliva test. You don’t need swabs, which have been in short supply and you don’t need a healthcare worker to perform the test.

The test is slightly less sensitive than other tests, but faster and cheapter.