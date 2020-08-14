Family Healthcast: Neck gaiters worse than not wearing a mask

(WSYR-TV) — It’s the message we’ve been hearing for months: Wearing masks saves lives. But, a new study finds that there’s one type of mask that might be worse than wearing no mask at all.

The neck gaiter is a circular piece of fabric that sits around a person’s neck and can be pulled up to cover their mouth and nose.

The issue with the convenient cover-up isn’t with its design, but with the fabric it is typically made from.

The study tested a neck gaiter made of a thin, stretchy polyester, which is a commonly sold style. Instead of dropping droplets that can contain the virus from escaping, the fabric appeared to turn large droplets into smaller ones known as aerosols.

Researchers called the neck gaiters worse than nothing.

And high-tech masks with vents or valves are also getting a thumbs down. They are made for hot and dusty construction work but the CDC said they don’t work for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The one way valves allow air to be expelled is from a hole in the material, which can result in respiratory droplets reaching other people.

The researchers specifically made note of the effectiveness of common, cotton, cloth masks, finding that several of the ones tested performed about as well as surgical masks.

Surgical masks come in second to N95 masks.

Experts with the WHO have recommended that fabric masks should ideally be three layers.