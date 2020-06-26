Family Healthcast: New developments in efforts to contain spread of COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — We’re ending the week with new developments in the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. The nation is now seeing the most new cases since the start of the pandemic.

The surge is mostly in the South and West.

Samples from multiple people would be combined all at once and, if the pooled samples test negative for the virus, all the individuals who provided samples are considered to be virus-free.

If a certain pool comes back with a positive result, then each person who provided a sample can be tested individually.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force said pool testing would give us the capacity to go from half a million tests a day to potentially five million individuals tested per day.

This approach could be especially helpful in identifying young people who have the virus, but have no symptoms.

Younger people are making up a growing percentage of new coronavirus cases where the virus is now surging.

In Arizona, people between 20 and 44 account for nearly half of all cases.

And in Florida, which breaks records for new cases nearly every dar, the median age of residents testing positive for the virus has dropped to 35, down from 65 in March.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is also considering ways to beef up contact tracing, so that is done not by telephone but in person, by people who can persuade those at risk of infection to isolate themselves.

In the meantime, states that are surging are pulling back on reopening and the message from health officials is the same: Wear masks and keep your distance, especially when gathering indoors.