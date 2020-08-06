More from NewsChannel 9:
- Camillus little leaguers may not finish their season over social distancing concerns: Your Stories
- Family Healthcast: New drug approved to help treat depression 8/5/20
- Bipartisan push in Congress looks to replace Confederate statue in Washington with one of John Lewis
- Corning and Steuben County work together on police reform
- Slow Down: Gov. Cuomo announces statewide crackdown on speeding
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App