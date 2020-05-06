Family Healthcast: New illness in children has doctors concerned

(WSYR-TV) — One of the silver linings to come from the coronavirus pandemic is that children have been almost entirely spared from serious illnesses.

But, in recent weeks, a mysterious new syndrome has cropped up among children in Long Island, New York City and other hotspots around the country. This is an indication that the risk to children may be greater than anticipated.

Doctors are calling this mysterious illness Pediatric Inflammatory Syndrome. It appears to be connected to coronavirus and has been seen in at least 50 children so far.

The New York City Health Department sent a bulletin to doctors to be on the lookout for the symptoms, which include:

Fever

Rashes

Redness of the eyes

Blood circulation problems

Some children have also experienced abdominal pain, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

The illness seems similar to a rare childhood illness called Kawasaki Disease, which can lead to the inflammation of blood vessels, especially the coronary arteries.

Dr. Robert Dracker of Summerwood Pediatrics in Liverpool said he is very concerned about this syndrome, which appears to be the body’s attempt to attack the coronavirus, but it gets out of control.

Dracker said if a child develops stomach symptoms with a rash, fever or cough they need to be seen by a doctor.

As we get tired of social distancing and are ready to put coronavirus behind us, Dracker said news like this is a sobering reminder of how unpredictable this virus is and how serious it can be.

As always, stay home and stay safe.