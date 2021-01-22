Family Healthcast: New mask mandates

(WSYR-TV) — You’ll soon be required to wear a mask in more places. President Joe Biden is asking Americans to mask up for the next 100 days, saying it will save 50,000 lives.

And when you’re on federal property, it’s not a request, it’s an order. The new administration issuing a mask mandate that includes airports, planes, trains, ships and intercity buses.

The move is being called long overdue by the transportation industry.

The president of the Flight Attendants Union said, “What a difference leadership makes!” The move provides “much needed back up” for front line aviation workers, who’ve faced abuse from passengers since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Why not issue a nationwide mask mandate?”

These two orders come as close to a national mandate as the president’s federal powers allow, leaving it to states and municipalities to require masks.

Public fatigue will probably be a main stumbling block to Biden’s push for more mask-wearing.

In recent weeks, even as some state officials have tightened rules, there has been greater resistance than ever — from police, politicians, businesses that refuse to close, and ordinary people who protest mask mandates.

Right now, 35 states require people to wear masks in public. We’re up to about 76% of Americans. In comparison, in Japan, Singapore and Argentina, mask wearing is at 95%.

Public health officials hope Biden’s actions will lead to more states requiring masks saying in some ways it is our best medical tool. Saving lives with drugs, side effects and it is available to everyone.