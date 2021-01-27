Family Healthcast: Number of Americans who want the vaccine is growing

(WSYR-TV) — As the pressure on President Joe Biden mounts to speed up the pace of COVID vaccinations, the number of Americans who want the vaccine as soon as possible is growing. Especially with those who know someone who has gotten their shots.

A new survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation finds the percentage of Americans who want to be vaccinated as soon as possible or who have already received at least one dose of a two-dose regimen has jumped to 47%. That is up from 34% in Kaiser’s December survey.

Thirty-one percent said they were taking a “wait and see” approach. Seven percent said they would get the vaccine only “if required to do so for work or school,” and 13% said they would “definitely not” get it. That is down from 15%.

The pockets of resistance remain. Black and Latino adults continue to view the vaccine with suspicion. Rural residents remain more hesitant about the shot than those who live in cities or the suburbs.

And what messages are most likely to encourage people to get vaccinated?

We’ve seen many politicians roll up their sleeves with the cameras rolling. On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence all received their second shots. Do these images make people more likely to take the vaccine?

Another new survey done by university researchers shows that it depends on your political views.

The most effective messages seemed to come either from experts like scientists or people’s own doctors. Conversely, the researchers found that endorsements by politicians had the potential to backfire, especially among constituents of a different political persuasion.

The researchers said:

“If you want to use public figures on-camera examples to encourage people to get vaccines, it’s best to use those who are not overtly political or carefully target the messages to segments to those who are likely to respond positively.”