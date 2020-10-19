Family Healthcast: NYC schools could serve as model for districts across the nation

(WSYR-TV) — Early test results are in for the nation’s first big urban school district to reopen for in-person learning.

And the news is good for children in New York City.

Nearly three weeks into classroom learning for half of the city schoolchildren, early data from the city’s first effort at targeted testing has shown a surprisingly small number of positive cases.

Out of 15,000 staff members and students that were tested randomly in the first week of its testing regimen, the city has gotten back more than 10,000 results.

Out of those results, there were only 18 positives: 13 staff members and five students.

The numbers were also low in schools near Brooklyn and Queens that have had new outbreaks.

The absence of early outbreaks, if it holds, suggests that the city’s efforts for its 1.1 million public school students could serve as an influential model for districts across the nation.