Family Healthcast: Parents concerned their children could’ve been exposed to COVID-19 over weekend

(WSYR-TV) — One of our local pediatricians fielded a number of phone calls from parents concerned that their children might have been exposed to coronavirus over the Memorial Day Weekend.

The parents wanted to know the symptoms that they should be on the lookout for. Dr. Robert Dracker told them that over the next three to 14 days the possible signs could be fever, cough, sore throat, stomach issues and a rash.

But, many people have no symptoms and can still spread the virus.

Dracker said we’re going to find out in the next week or two just how risky it was to gather in groups and not follow social distancing rules.

As for what’s going around, the urgent care in Fulton is seeing upper respiratory infections, people with allergies and tick bites.

In Camillus, they have seen a lot of tick bites, also rashes and allergies. And in Syracuse, Brighton Hill Pediatrics said there’s a stomach bug going around, also strep throat, colds and allergies.

If you’re feeling sick, contact your doctor for the best treatment options.