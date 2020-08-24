Family Healthcast: People may not remain immune to COVID-19 after getting it

(WSYR-TV) — We are starting this week with some potentially troubling news about coronavirus.
A new study claims that people who had it and fully recovered may be able to get it again.
Researchers in Hong Kong said a 33-year-old man who was initially infected with coronavirus in March was reinfected four months later after taking a trip abroad.
Tests show that he had a different strain of the virus, which suggests that immunity from the virus may not last.
