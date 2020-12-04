Family Healthcast: PEW survey shows Americans are growing more confident in vaccine

(WSYR-TV) — The number of Americans who say they would get the COVID-19 vaccine is rising. A just released survey of thousands of people found that the public has grown more confident that the development process will deliver a safe and effective vaccine.

Here are the numbers from the PEW survey:

Overall, 60% of Americans said they would definitely or probably get a vaccine if one were available now. This is up from 51% in September.

About 39% said they definitely or probably would not get a COVID-19 vaccine, though about half of this group said it’s possible they would decide to get vaccinated one more people received it and more information became available.

But, there are still U.S. adults, about 21%, who do not intend to get vaccinated and are “pretty certain” that more information will not change their mind.

While the uptick in intent to get a vaccine has been broad based, there remain sizable differences among key demographic groups. Black Americans continue to stand out as less inclined to get vaccinated than other racial groups.

42% said they would, compared with 63% of Hispanic and 61% of white adults. English-speaking Asian Americans are even more likely to say they would definitely or probably get vaccinated at 83%.

One of the most telling finds is that half of Americans said they personally know someone who has been hospitalized or died from COVID-19.

Among Black Americans, that number is 71%.