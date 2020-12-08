Family Healthcast: Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

(WSYR-TV) — This is a crucial week in the fight against COVID-19 as one of the vaccines is considered for emergency use authorization.

We are getting confirmation that the impressive claims for safety and effectiveness are real. Here’s what just came out on Tuesday about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

A committee that advises the FDA confirms that the vaccine is 95% effective. It’s given in two doses, three weeks apart, and the protection against COVID-19 fully kicks in at least seven days after the second shot.

The vaccine provides some protection after the first dose — about 52% — but that isn’t enough to go with just a single vaccine.

The document goes on to detail the safety profile of the vaccine as “favorable” and notes that the most common adverse reactions to the vaccine have been:

Reactions at the injection site

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle pain

Chills

Joint Pain

Fever

Severe adverse reactions occurred in less than 4.6% of participants and were more frequent after the second dose. They were also generally less frequent in older adults as compared to younger participants.

The committee said there’s not enough data to make conclusions about the safety in subpopulations, such as children, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems.

The FDA plans to meet on Thursday and could authorize the Pfizer vaccine within a week.

The following week, the process will start over for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna.