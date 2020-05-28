Family Healthcast: Phase Two for CNY starting soon

(WSYR-TV) — Phase Two of Central New York’s Restart Plan appears to be coming soon.

Things are starting to feel more normal, so what about that summer vacation you had planned?

Public health experts from across the country were asked to weigh in on how they would get away in this time of coronavirus.

They agreed that their first post-pandemic trip would be a road trip, but only with people they live with.

The main risks, according to the public health experts, will be at gas stations, convenience stores, fast-food restaurants and public bathrooms.

To minimize those risks you can do the following:

Wear masks inside any buildings

Wash or sanitizer hands after each stop, especially after pumping gas or using public restrooms

Choose drive-thru over waiting inside

Avoid restroom hand dryers because they blow air particles around; instead, bring your own paper towels to dry hands, turn off faucets and open doors

And as for staying in a hotel? The experts said yes, but to feel comfortable about cleanliness they suggest bringing disinfectant to wipe down common-touch surfaces in their rooms, such as doorknobs, bathroom faucets and the TV remote.

They also said to not be shy about calling ahead of time to ask how employees are screen for symptoms and how rooms are sanitized between guests.

Experts also agreed that restaurants and gyms should be avoided.

If camping is more your style, the experts agreed that it is relatively safe outdoors, as long as you do the following: