Family Healthcast: Physicians around the country comment on Trump’s COVID-19 journey

(WSYR-TV) — With 25 states reporting an uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including New York, the focus remains on the world’s most well-known patient.

As information about President Donald Trump’s condition from his doctors has been inconsistent, physicians across the country who treat COVID-19 patients, some of whom have had the virus themselves, are weighing in.

The doctors said it was clear that after walking up the stairs to the Truman balcony when he got back from the hospital, he was struggling with shortness of breath and was stifling a cough.

The president tweeted “Feeling really good, but doctors say that feeling might not last.”

COVID-19 is unpredictable but the usual course of infection starts off slow, builds up over the first five to seven days, peaks around day 10 to day 12, and then fades away by day 14 or so. By the official county, Trump is now at day seven, which is why most physicians with experience treating the virus claim he’s not out of the woods yet.

To his advantage, he’s been treated with a regimen that no one else in the world has received: two antiviral medicines and a steroid.

So the president could have a shortened course of symptoms, but like most patients, will experience moments of seemingly good health, followed by stretches where his energy vanishes and he needs to lie down.

The president may struggle this week with waxing and waning symptoms: fever, coughing, shortness of breath after mild exertion, headaches, moments of “fuzzy thinking.”

The fatigue is particularly vexing and is the one symptom that likely will linger for weeks after he has recovered from the others. it could persist up to Election Day.