Family Healthcast: Researchers in London using different method for COVID-19 vaccine

(WSYR-TV) — The race to find a coronavirus vaccine just got a little more interesting.

Researchers in London are planning to speed up the process by deliberately infecting healthy volunteers with the virus.

The study, known as a human challenge trial, is scheduled to begin in January at a quarantine facility in London.

Rather than testing vaccines the usual way — by vaccinating people and waiting for them to be exposed to the virus in their communities — researchers would expose them to the coronavirus in a controlled setting.

The volunteers will be healthy and young, between 18-years-old and 30-years-old.

In the first stage, scientists will try to determine the smallest doses of the coronavirus required to infect them.

Once that happens, potentially by late spring, the researchers will begin to immunize the volunteers with several coronavirus vaccine candidates and then deliberately infect them with the virus to see if it keeps them from being infected.

Britain’s health agency must approve the trial before volunteers are enrolled and it will be monitored by independent experts.

But, experts in medical ethics are divided over whether such a study is acceptable, largely because there is no highly effective treatment for COVID-19.

The researchers said volunteers would be compensated for their time and their two to three weeks in quarantine following the infection.

About 2,000 people in Britain have expressed interest in taking part.