Family Healthcast: Several companies warn against ingesting disinfectants after President Trump’s remarks

(WSYR-TV) — Chances are you have Lysol and bleach at home or are trying to find some to keep your family safe from coronavirus.

These items are very effective at killing germs on surfaces, it only takes 30 seconds. But Friday, the makers of Lysol had to release a warning about the dangers of ingesting disinfectants or cleaning products as a way to treat or prevent illnesses caused by COVID-19.

The remarks came after President Donald Trump theorized about the possible medical benefits of household disinfectants, sunlights and ultraviolet light against the coronavirus.

The British company that makes Lysol came out with the following statement:

The American Cleaning Institute also sent out a warning:

Officials in Washington State, where coronavirus got an early start, posted a warning on Twitter against following the president’s suggestions.

“Please don’t eat Tide Pods or inject yourself with any kind of disinfectant,” they wrote, before urging the public to rely only on official medical advice about COVID-19.

The president also cited a study that ultraviolet light can slow down coronavirus, suggesting that light and heat could be used as a treatment.

His coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx responded to say “not as a treatment.”

The White House now says the president’s comments were taken out of context.

As always, stay home and stay safe.