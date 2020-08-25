Family Healthcast: Several restrictions helped stop COVID-19 surges in several states

(WSYR-TV) — Things are much better now in most of the states where coronavirus cases surged in June and July. Researchers said there are two reasons for this: mask mandates and closures.

The surge in Florida affected young people in particular. Bar closures and mask mandates are among the policies that experts said have helped reverse the trend.

Arizona also had a sharp drop that was attributed to mask orders, news coverage of heightening risk and closures of bars, gyms and theaters. These places closed after they had started reopening in mid-May.

After New Orleans experienced one of the most severe outbreaks in April and a second surge in July, cases in Louisiana started to plateau after a statewide mask mandate and closure of bars on July 13.

South Carolina doesn’t have statewide mask mandates, but places with local mask requirements had a nearly 50 percent greater decrease than those without mandates.

The flattening of the curve is a positive sign, but researchers said that, as schools reopen and hurricane season begins, things can get out of control again. They said that we cannot afford to get complacent.